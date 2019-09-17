Summer just won't let go! 

Tonight partly cloudy and warm, low near 70.

Another hot day tomorrow with a sunny sky and highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday and Friday still sunny with highs a few degrees lower, near 90°.

Rain chances will once again be slim to none through Saturday. 
 
The heat looks to continue through the weekend with highs near 90 sticking around. 
 
Monday a few spotty showers are likely but it will still be hot with near 90.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.