Isolated showers will come to an end tonight.
Clouds will clear out as well overnight setting us up for a super sunny start to the weekend.
Overall, our first weekend of 2019 looks great!
I'm expecting ample sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs topping out in the mid 50's and low 60's.
If you have any holiday decorations still hanging outside, this weekend is a good time to take those down.
Next week looks dry for the most part. Other than a few isolated showers Monday evening, we look to be in for a nice dry spell. Winds may also be a touch on the breezy side Monday, too.
Highs will remain above average for most of the week - in the mid to low 50's.
