Fog is possible this morning. Keep an eye to the roads as there may be slick spots.
Clouds greet us at the door early Tuesday and eventually reveal sunshine through the day. Slightly warmer as highs jump to the 40s.
Temperatures stay mild for the rest of the week in the 50s.
More clouds by Thursday with showers. Rain continues overnight into early Friday.
Mild temperatures continue into the weekend with another wave of rain to move in for the first half. As a front drops in, this sends us back to the freezer. Snow is possible early Sunday. This is still days out and a lot can and will change, make sure to check back with us frequently.
(0) comments
