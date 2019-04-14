Our last push of rain will move out of the area shortly after sunset tonight.
A cold front will swing through the Mid State tonight which will 1) clear the rain out and 2) usher in much cooler conditions and 3) kill the gusty winds.
Overnight temperatures will fall down to the upper 30's and 40's making for a chilly start on Monday.
Monday will be sunny with highs topping out in the mid 60's.
We rebound quickly back to near 80° Tuesday & Wednesday with more sunshine in the forecast.
By Thursday, our next system will begin marching through.
Showers and a few storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening.
The heaviest rain looks to wrap up by daybreak Friday but lingering showers will be possible through the afternoon.
As it stands now, next weekend looks dry with highs in the 60's and 70's.
