The heat is rising this week! Slightly warmer this afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to around 90 for most. Lots of sunshine and dry across the midstate. Lows tonight falling into the mid 60s.
4WARN Forecast: Temperatures on the rise
The story next week will be a late-summer hot stretch with several mid-to-upper 90° days expected. The heat will crank up starting Monday and continue all week long.
Outside of a slim chance for rain Wednesday, much of the week will be piping hot with mostly rain free conditions. Our next decent chance of seeing widespread showers comes on Saturday with some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon.
