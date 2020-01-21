One more bitterly cold night then the arctic air will retreat making for temperatures more typical of January in Tennessee.
Clear and very cold overnight with lows in the teens.
Clouds begin to increase on Wednesday as temperatures rebound into the 40s.
A few showers return late Thursday, arriving from the west. We'll have lows near freezing and highs around 50.
Steady light rain will end early on Friday. Then, very spotty fain showers may mix with a few snow showers before departing Friday night or early Saturday. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 40s to near 50.
A mix of clouds and sunshine are then expected Sunday through Tuesday with lows generally around freezing and highs in the low-mid 50s.
