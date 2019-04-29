Toasty start to new school and work week. Highs kick back into the 80s through Wednesday. Slightly humid and warm breezes.
There's a small shot at a shower or two late Wednesday. Better chances return Thursday and Friday pulling along some heat relief.
The upcoming weekend looks great! Highs in the 70s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Hi: 85 Wind: SW 8-18
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lo: 61 Wind: S 10-20
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Wind: S 10-20
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm late.
Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.
Fri: Hi: 76 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
