Cloudy start to the weekend but sunnier and warmer days are ahead.
Overnight and early on Saturday, areas of fog, otherwise clouds and light sprinkles/showers will continue. Lows will be around 40. A little bit of sunshine's possible by late Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
Full sunshine takes over on Sunday. Temperatures will skyrocket through the upper 60s.
Clouds will increase Monday, but it'll stay very mild -- highs near 70.
Tuesday through Thursday will then turn unsettled with clouds, periods of rain, and a few thunderstorms (most likely time for any storms is Wednesday). After several days in the 60s, temperatures will fall back into the 40s for highs on Thursday and Friday.
