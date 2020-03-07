Spring ahead one hour tonight! Our taste of springlike weather will continue well into next week.
Tonight will be clear and turn cold. By morning, temperatures will be in the low-mid 30s. A few clouds return on Sunday. It'll turn breezy and milder with a high in the 60s.
Monday will be breezy if not windy at times. Clouds will increase further. A few rain showers will work in from the west late in the day or during the early evening. We'll have lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.
Scattered showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday. Another front approaches Wednesday, making for another rather wet day.
Thursday will be drier before more rain moves in Friday into Saturday of next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.