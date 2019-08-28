Beautiful sunny late summer days for the rest of the week with a hint of lower humidity.
Tonight clear sky with falling humidity and temperatures, lows in the upper 50s. Some patchy fog is possible.
Thursday and Friday! expect a sunny sky with highs in the upper 80s. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
The heat and humidity crank up this weekend. We will be back to near 90 for the long holiday weekend. There is a very minimal risk for a shower or two by Sunday into Labor Day, but no need to cancel any outdoor plans! Most everyone will still see lots of sunshine through the holiday.
