Meteorologist Dan Thomas has your full 4WARN Weather Forecast with LIVE 4WARN Real-Time Radar.

Today's weather will vary greatly, depending on where you are in the Midstate. Sunshine's returning for some, but in other areas clouds and fog will linger all day long.  In the sunshine, temperatures will climb into the 40s & 50s. Where clouds linger, highs will only be in the 30s.

Late tonight, a few light rain showers will move in. A couple of wet snowflakes or a little sleet will be possible, especially over southern Kentucky.  No accumulation will occur. 

Wednesday will bring occasional showers, with highs in the 40s. Thursday, some sunshine will return. It'll remain cool.

Another weak weather system passes through the area Friday with a few rain showers. Then, milder weather sets up shop for Saturday through the beginning of next week.

 

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

