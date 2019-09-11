Turning very hot again today. We typically see highs in September to be in the middle 80s. We'll see highs in the upper 90s. An isolated shower or storm late in the day.
Another toasty day on Thursday with highs near the century mark. Little to no rain expected.
It'll still be hot this weekend but not as brutal. Count on highs in the lower 90s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 98 Wind: SE 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Wind: S 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
