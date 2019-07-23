It'll feel much better today with highs in the lower to mid 80s and a slight north breeze. Temps take a dive tonight, through the 60s.
Warm sunshine again tomorrow as highs make way through the 80s.
The heat turns back up for the second half of the week.
It'll be hot and humid again by the weekend. With only a minimal risk for a shower or storm.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers. Hi: 83 Wind: N 8-18
Tonight: Starry skies, cool. Lo: 61 Wind: NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Wind: NE 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Sunny.
Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
