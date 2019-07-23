It'll feel much better today with highs in the lower to mid 80s and a slight north breeze. Temps take a dive tonight, through the 60s. 

Warm sunshine again tomorrow as highs make way through the 80s. 

The heat turns back up for the second half of the week. 

It'll be hot and humid again by the weekend. With only a minimal risk for a shower or storm. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers. Hi: 83 Wind: N 8-18

Tonight: Starry skies, cool. Lo: 61 Wind: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Wind: NE 5-10 

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Sunny.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.