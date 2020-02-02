We have "super" weather in store for SB Sunday. Sunshine and 60°s return to the forecast today.
Lows tonight drop down to the mid-40°s. Monday will start dry but overnight showers return to the area. This will mark the beginning of another rainy few days for us.
Widespread, heavy rain is expected Tuesday through Thursday night. A few thunderstorms are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall amounts will range from 2-4 inches through this period. Showers will begin to wrap up at the end of the weekend just before the weekend.
Temperature-wise, we're in the 60°s for the first half of the week with cooler air working back in by Thursday, dropping temps to the upper 40°s to around 50°.
