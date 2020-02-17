It's a super mild Presidents Day, but rain & cooler air return soon.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy and very mild, before thicker clouds take over this evening. Highs will be in the 60s and lowermost 70. The pollen count is moderate-high today, so if you're outdoors, expect to sneeze some if you suffer from spring seasonal allergies.
Rain moves in after midnight tonight. It'll be wet at times on Tuesday as cooler air filters in. Temperatures will hold in the 50s all day, Tuesday.
Wednesday, a few sunny breaks will be possible late. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with the slightest chance for a light passing rain or snow shower.
Then, sunshine returns Friday and Saturday before more rain slides into Middle Tennessee Sunday into Monday of next week.
