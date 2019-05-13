Today will be partly sunny and much cooler than average. High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 60s. For comparison, the average high for mid May is 77 degrees.
Tonight will turn mainly clear with spots of fog forming. It'll turn almost chilly by Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 40s. Tuesday afternoon will be brighter than today. Temperatures will respond into the low-mid 70s.
A few showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday with highs still in the 70s. Then, much warmer air takes over Thursday. We'll have highs then in the low-mid 80s. Isolated showers or even a thunderstorm could pop up on Thursday anywhere in Middle Tennessee and primarily along the Cumberland Plateau on Friday and Saturday. A round of thunderstorms that may impact the entire Mid State is likely Sunday or Sunday night. Friday through Sunday will be even warmer with widespread mid-upper 80s for highs.
