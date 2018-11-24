Sunshine is creeping back in this afternoon.
With highs near 60° today and southerly winds in place, it'll be a decent day for Middle Tennessee.
It'll be a comfortable night out tonight with temps staying the the 50's before midnight. We'll start Sunday in the upper 40's with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
Highs Sunday could make a run at 70° in some spots.
Clouds will build in through the day with a few isolated, light showers working through Sunday night. Most of the rain should be wrapping up by Monday morning.
By Monday afternoon, Middle Tennessee will begin to feel the cold front passing through. Highs to begin the week will fall to the 40's with the overnights dipping into the 20's.
