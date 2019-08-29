Sunshine and low humidity will remain for a while to come. Meanwhile, we're tracking Hurricane Dorian very closely.
This afternoon will be sunny with fall-like humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s in most areas. Tonight will be clear and comfy again with lows in the 50s and lowermost 60s.
Expect little change Friday through next Tuesday, although through that period temperatures will climb gradually. Sunday, the humidity will begin to sneak back up some. Highs over the weekend will be around 90 with lows in the 60s.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
