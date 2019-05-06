Keep an eye out for patchy fog on your morning drive. Conditions improve dramatically by mid-morning and temps take off. Under a sun drenched sky highs will climb into the lower 80s.
Much warmer tomorrow in the middle and upper 80s.
For the most part, Wednesday looks dry. There may be a few storms around but most stay dry. Better chances arrive Thursday. There is a possibility for severe weather, make sure to check back frequently for updates.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny. Hi: 82 Wind: Becoming E 5
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.
Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and a few storms.
Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers.
Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower.
