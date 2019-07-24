Nice weather on tap again today. Warming temperatures are on the way. 

Refreshingly cool this morning as temperatures start off in the 50s and 60s. Afternoon highs will climb back into the low to mid 80s with low humidity and lighter wind. 

Heating up a bit tomorrow into the upper 80s.

Feeling more like summer for the weekend. The next chance for rain arrives late in the weekend into next week. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Sunny. Hi: 84 Wind: N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny, warmer. Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Wind: NE 5 

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

