Melanie Layden with Saturday Morning's 4Warn Weather Forecast

 

Enjoy this beautiful, sunny weekend before more rain moves in by Monday. 

Lots of sunshine today, but it will be cooler than average with highs in the 40°s and lowermost 50°s. Lows tonight fall to the mid-30°s. 

Clouds increase Sunday. It'll turn breezy and very mild with a high in the upper 60°s. 

Then, a soaking rain system moves in early next week with the threat for flooding, especially late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Expect widespread rain with a non-severe thunderstorm or two. Highs will remain mild in the 60°s.

 
 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

