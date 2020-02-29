Enjoy this beautiful, sunny weekend before more rain moves in by Monday.
Lots of sunshine today, but it will be cooler than average with highs in the 40°s and lowermost 50°s. Lows tonight fall to the mid-30°s.
Clouds increase Sunday. It'll turn breezy and very mild with a high in the upper 60°s.
Then, a soaking rain system moves in early next week with the threat for flooding, especially late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Expect widespread rain with a non-severe thunderstorm or two. Highs will remain mild in the 60°s.
