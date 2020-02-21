It's a half and half weekend ahead with mild temperatures but some rain.
Bitterly cold again tonight. Keep pets indoors. Lows by sunrise will be in the teens and low 20s.
Saturday afternoon will be sunny again, but much milder. Expect highs in the low-mid 50s.
On Sunday, clouds increase. Rain showers will arrive late in the afternoon or early in the evening. Highs will once again be in the mid 50s.
Rain is expected at times on Monday, high near 60.
Just a few showers Tuesday, high 58. Cooler air arrives Tuesday night, low 38.
Much colder air settles in on Wednesday. A period of snow or snow showers will be possible then, too, high only 41.
Thursday and Friday will be unseasonably cold with another slight chance for some light snow on Friday. High both days will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
