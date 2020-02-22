Lots of sunshine today with highs in the low-to-mid 50°s. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening, but we'll stay dry. Lows fall to near freezing once again overnight.
Sunday will feel the same with highs in the mid-50°s again, but a lot more cloud cover and some rain showers will develop in the late afternoon. Not everyone will see rain tomorrow, but those rain chances increase overnight heading into Monday morning.
Expect a wet Monday. Widespread showers will stick around for most of the day with high temperatures in the upper 50°s. We dry out briefly by Tuesday before more rain moves in on Wednesday.
As temperatures fall from the 40°s in the afternoon to the 20°s by nighttime, Wednesday's rain showers could change over into a few snow showers for some.
Thursday and Friday should be dry and partly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 40°s.
