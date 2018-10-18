Sunshine and a comfortable fall-like feel is expected through the rest of the afternoon.
After sunset, temperatures will quickly cool to the upper 50's and eventually another round of mid-40's are expected waking up on Friday morning.
Friday will start off cold and dry.
As the day goes along clouds will build in and eventually rain will move into the area.
Showers won't really make a big push though until late-afternoon/early evening.
Off and on showers will continue overnight into Saturday morning before tapering off by mid-day Saturday.
So, expect lingering rain to begin the weekend but we dry out by Saturday evening.
Sunday looks great with plenty of sunshine in the forecast and comfortably cool highs hanging around 60°.
Looking ahead to next week - sunshine kicks off the the new work week with no rain to worry about. Rain chances look to be back on the rise by next Thursday though. However, this is a long ways out and the timing will likely change.
