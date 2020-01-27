Showers and clouds are exiting as sunshine and milder air takes over this afternoon. Highs will be in the low-mid 50s, except where clouds take their time clearing -- farther east.
Tonight, spotty fog will form. Lows will be around freezing. Be extra careful in the morning along bridges and overpasses, as a few may become slick in the most dense areas of fog. Lows will be around freezing.
Clouds increase tomorrow afternoon. Early Wednesday, a light mix of rain, sleet, and snow will develop. No accumulation is expected from any frozen precipitation. Through Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the 40s, so we'll be dealing with just light rain for most, if not all of the area. The best chance for a wintry mix to continue will be along the TN/KY line and the Cumberland Plateau.
Dry weather's expected Thursday. Another storm system will pass south of the Mid State on Friday, potentially sending more showers our way.
