After a rainy start to the weekend, we'll close it out with nice, sunny weather today. Morning clouds will break apart by afternoon, letting in lots of sunshine across the midstate. Highs peak in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
Sunshine continues tomorrow and temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low 60s for most. Lows in the mid 40s.
Rain returns on Tuesday, right at the start of the busy Thanksgiving travel period. A 60% chance of rain during the afternoon and lasting into the overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
We clear out on Wednesday before more rain chances move in on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The rain chances increase as we head into next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.