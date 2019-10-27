Yesterday's rain showers are gone, but some of the cloud cover will remain for the first half of the day. We'll see clouds breaking up by this afternoon, letting in plenty of sunshine. Highs today will be in the upper 60s, right where they should be for this time of the year.
4WARN Forecast: Sunny end to the weekend
Turning clear and cooler tonight. Lows drop to the upper 40s, so it will be a chilly morning back to work as we start off the week Monday. Sunshine continues Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.
Rain and cooler weather returns Wednesday and Thursday. It looks like the rain will be clearing out Thursday evening, but there will still be some lingering showers hanging around during trick-or-treating hours on Halloween. Also make sure to bundle the kids up because cold air takes over Thursday night. Lows fall into the 30s.
Right now, the first weekend of November appears to be dry with sunshine and cooler temperatures only reaching the mid 50s.
