Step on outside and you'll be feeling fabulous! Temperatures are in the 50s this morning with lower humidity. No shame in snagging a Pumpkin Spice Latte this morning! 

An afternoon sunny delight with highs in the middle 80s. By nighttime, we'll back back into the 50s/60s under a starry sky.

Still comfortable for Friday before the heat turns up this weekend.

Saturday through Labor Day, highs in the lower 90s. Picture perfect pool and lake weather. Enjoy!

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Sunny. Hi: 86 Wind: NE 5

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 61 Wind: NE 5

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Wind: E 5

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

