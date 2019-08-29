Step on outside and you'll be feeling fabulous! Temperatures are in the 50s this morning with lower humidity. No shame in snagging a Pumpkin Spice Latte this morning!
An afternoon sunny delight with highs in the middle 80s. By nighttime, we'll back back into the 50s/60s under a starry sky.
Still comfortable for Friday before the heat turns up this weekend.
Saturday through Labor Day, highs in the lower 90s. Picture perfect pool and lake weather. Enjoy!
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny. Hi: 86 Wind: NE 5
Tonight: Clear. Lo: 61 Wind: NE 5
Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Wind: E 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.
Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.
Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
