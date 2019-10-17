After a chilly start, temps recover nicely this afternoon. Lots of sunshine and lighter wind. Highs in the 60s.
Another chilly night on tap, lows in the lower 40s.
Friday afternoon turn milder with highs in the low 70s.
The weekend will be mostly cloudy with the best rain chance over eastern Middle Tennessee from Saturday afternoon through Saturday night.
Sunday looks nicer now for all of Middle Tennessee after an early shower or two exits the Cumberland Plateau. For most of Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky. Highs will again be in the 70s
Rain and storms are likely Monday. It'll be windy, warm, and humid.
