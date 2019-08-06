Hot and dry today but rain and some thunderstorms are on the way.
After sunset, a line of showers and storms will move in from the northwest.
The bulk of the rain should arrive to northern Tennessee around 11PM and the Nashville area after midnight.
Severe weather is not expected with this line but a few rumbles of thunder could wake you up tonight. Low near 70.
This line will clear the area around sunrise Wednesday which will then give way to a drier afternoon with sunshine popping back out. High near 90°.
Rain chances will increase again on Friday as another line develops and moves in. It will remain hot with the morning low near 70 and the afternoon high near 90°.
Right now, this weekend's forecast has a little less rain. Both days will be hot with highs near 90°.
The chance of rain increases the beginning of next week. Highs still near 90.
