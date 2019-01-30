** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for tonight across Middle Tennessee in anticipation for very cold temperatures **
After a quick blast of snow this morning, sunshine is melting most of that away.
Temperatures will be quite cold today with highs only expected to flirt in the low 20's. With gusty north winds, Wind Chills will be in the teens all day long.
Tonight, temperatures will fall down to the low teens and single digits for most across the Mid State. Winds will be lighter Thursday morning so the Wind Chill won't be "as" bad.
There may be a few flurries in northern TN & southern KY to begin Thursday. No new accumulation is expected, though.
By Thursday afternoon, winds will turn back to south helping us warm up to the upper 30's/ low 40's.
A warm front will lift into the area Friday bringing us a few showers and warmer highs in the mid to upper 40's.
This weekend looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
On Sunday, there will be a few isolated showers around but most will stay dry.
With a south wind in play, highs this weekend will work to the 50's Saturday and 60's for Sunday.
