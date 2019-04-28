Sunny and comfortable day across Middle Tennessee!
Highs will top out in the upper 60's for most this afternoon.
We'll finish off the weekend on a rain-free note.
The start of the new week will be warm across the Mid State.
Highs will quickly warm up to the mid to upper 80's through Wednesday.
Rain chances will be low until Wednesday when a few isolated showers are possible.
The better chance for rain arrives on Thursday and lasts through Friday as a cold front slides through the area.
Once the front clears Friday night rain will come to an end before the start of next weekend. There may be a few showers on Sunday but we'll see how that system evolves through the week.
Highs will cool back down into the 70's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.