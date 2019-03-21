A dry pattern builds in for the end of the week and most of the first weekend of Spring.
Tonight a mostly clear sky and a good night to look at the almost full moon. The low will drop to the upper 30s.
Friday will be nice and great for any outdoor activities, high in the lower 60s.
Mostly sunny sky will last through Saturday into Sunday morning before clouds and rain move in to round out the weekend. HIghs both days will be in the 60s.
Right now, it appears the bulk of the rain will hold off until after sunset Sunday. So, if you have any plans Sunday afternoon, you should be a good shape.
Monday expect the heaviest rain in over a week for the Midstate.
Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible as this next system progresses across the area. This round of rain won't dwell for very long as we're right back to dry conditions by late Tuesday afternoon.
