Showers out in the Plateau are on the way out!
There's a chill in the air this morning with temps in the 40s. Jacket weather will be with us for most of the day. Under a deep blue sky, highs will warm through the 60s.
A couple chilly nights ahead with lows in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost is a possibility, especially on the Plateau.
During the day, staying pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
There's a chance for rain this weekend, no need to cancel any of those outdoor plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.