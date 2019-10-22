Showers out in the Plateau are on the way out!

There's a chill in the air this morning with temps in the 40s. Jacket weather will be with us for most of the day. Under a deep blue sky, highs will warm through the 60s. 

A couple chilly nights ahead with lows in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost is a possibility, especially on the Plateau. 

During the day, staying pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. 

There's a chance for rain this weekend, no need to cancel any of those outdoor plans. 

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

