Nice weekend ahead, cool and sunny. Milder air returns next week with just a few showers.
Tonight will be chilly for Friday Night Football, with temperatures falling into the 30s then. They'll then bottom out in the upper 20s by early Saturday morning.
Saturday will be brighter than Sunday. The trade off is tomorrow will be breezier. Sunday, the wind looks negligible. Both days' temperatures will begin just below freezing and top off in the mid 50s.
A passing sprinkle's possible Sunday night and then again Monday night.
Monday will be similarly cool, highs in the mid 50s.
Milder air with take over Tuesday through Thursday (60s on Wednesday and Thursday) with a better chance for a few showers developing late Thursday into early Friday. Friday will turn cooler, with highs only in the low-mid 50s again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.