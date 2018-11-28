The sun has returned but it will do little warm up us to our normal values this afternoon.
Highs will run well below average today only managing to sneak into the low 40's for most.
We'll be dealt another cold morning on Thursday with temps starting off in the 30's.
By Thursday afternoon, isolated showers will begin to return to the Mid State ahead of a warm front trying to lift through the areas. We're not expecting washout conditions Thursday, though. More so just light, and at times steady, rain.
By Friday, the warm front will be lifting through keeping rain chances elevated through the day.
On Saturday, a cold front will be moving into the area brining with it washout conditions to begin the weekend.
It looks like the rain should be wrapping up overnight into early Sunday.
Gradually clearing skies will follow us into the afternoon Sunday with highs topping out in the 60's.
The Titans are back at home Sunday with a kickoff time of 3:05PM. If you plan to attend the game we should have great conditions outside!
