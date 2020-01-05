This afternoon is filled with sunshine and warmer temperatures than yesterday. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 50°s across the midstate with lows falling to around freezing.
Very similar weather for Monday, with the exception of some clouds building in later in the day. Rain will move in Monday night and into the overnight hours, but should clear up by Tuesday morning. Some won't even know it rained at all because it will turn mostly sunny by Tuesday afternoon.
Temperatures gradually get warmer as the week goes on. We have break from the rain on Wednesday and Thursday with above-average temperatures in the upper 50°s to low 60°s before more rain moves in for Friday and Saturday. A thunderstorm or two is possible this weekend.
