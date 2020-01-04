Temperatures will settle down to near-freezing tonight.
Winds will relax so Wind Chills will only feel a touch cooler than the air temperature.
Sunday looks sunnier and a bit warmer with most area getting into the upper 40's and a few 50's.
Our next chance for rain comes in Monday night but quickly exits by Tuesday.
After that, look for rain again Friday night and next weekend.
