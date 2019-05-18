Hot Saturday across Middle Tennessee.
However, it's still a really nice day outside.
There will be no major concerns for showers today other than a few pockets closer to the Cumberland Plateau.
Tonight will be a nice night to be outside with temperatures cooling down though the 70's.
We'll be off to another nice start Sunday but by the afternoon a line of showers and storms will move through the area. A few isolated, stronger storms are possible, mainly toward west Tennessee. It doesn't appear to be a washout of a day, thankfully.
The new week is advertising a mostly dry and warm start.
Other than a few afternoon pop-up showers next week, heat will be the bigger story.
It will likely be the hottest stretch of days so far this year.
Upper 80's and low 90's are possible Tuesday through next weekend.
