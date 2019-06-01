Sunny and warm day across the Mid-State.
Highs will return to the mid to upper 80's once again.
If you have plans outdoors be sure to layer on a little sunscreen. The UV Forecast today is very high and burn time can be less than 15 minutes.
It'll be a fantastic night across Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will fall to the low 60's waking up on Sunday.
Sunday we'll be another great day with plenty of sunshine and more 80's in the forecast. There could be a very isolated showers during the afternoon but most everyone will stay dry.
Rain chances begin to increase by the middle of the week. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are in the forecast Wednesday through at least the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.