We'll begin Sunday on a cool note with most areas starting off in the mid to low 40's.
Sunshine looks to be around first thing Sunday morning and a refreshing warm up is on tap with much of the state topping out in the low 70's by Sunday afternoon.
Winds will begin to pick up early Sunday morning with gusty winds expected through the afternoon.
We'll begin the work week on a dry note but rain and thunderstorms are looking likely by Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another front.
Temperatures through the week will be range from the low 60's to the mid 70's.
