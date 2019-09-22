Another day of above average temperatures as we close out the weekend. Expect temps to be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the midstate again today, along with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 60s, right around 70°.
4WARN Forecast: Summery Sunday before the first day of fall
Monday is the first official day of fall. The autumnal equinox will begin at 2:50 A.M.
A weak front will swing through tomorrow, bringing us a much welcomed cool down and a few spotty showers. Don't count on a bunch of rain as this front moves through, but any rain is better than none after the long dry stretch we've had. Temperatures will drop a little into the upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday.
Other than Monday, much of next week remains dry and unusually hot for late September. By the middle of the week, temperature will climb back into the low 90s with lots of sunshine.
