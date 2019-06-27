There's another shot at an afternoon shower or storm again today. Some could be strong and produce some gusty wind. Southern Middle Tennessee is under a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) of seeing a strong storms or two.

SEVERERisk_DMAOnly.png

Main threats are lightning, strong wind gusts, small hail and flash flooding. Timing will last anywhere between noon and 9:00 P.M.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.

This summery pattern continue through the weekend into early next week. Count on highs in the low 90s and hit or miss thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours all throughout this week.

Reporter/Meteorologist

Melanie Layden has been the News4 traffic anchor since May 2015. She also fills in as a meteorologist after completing course work at Mississippi State University. She also covers traffic issues for News4.

