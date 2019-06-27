There's another shot at an afternoon shower or storm again today. Some could be strong and produce some gusty wind. Southern Middle Tennessee is under a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) of seeing a strong storms or two.
Main threats are lightning, strong wind gusts, small hail and flash flooding. Timing will last anywhere between noon and 9:00 P.M.
Highs today will be in the upper 80s. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.
This summery pattern continue through the weekend into early next week. Count on highs in the low 90s and hit or miss thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours all throughout this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.