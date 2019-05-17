Steamy start to the weekend, a wet finish.
Tonight mostly clear and warm, low 66.
Staying hot Saturday with a mostly sunny sky, high near 90. Most of the midstate will stay dry. However, isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, mainly along the Plateau.
Slightly cooler Sunday with temps in the mid-80s and rain chances increasing through the day. Thunderstorms are possible later in the day.
Monday a few lingering showers with highs still in the mid 80s.
Hot Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.