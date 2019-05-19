The front bringing the rain to the area will slide eastward tonight clearing the remaining showers out.
Much of the upcoming week will be dry, sunny and very warm for late-May.
Discrete, pop-up showers are possible a few days this week but almost all of us will stay dry.
Heat will by far be the bigger story this week.
A big ridge of High Pressure will set up over the southeast and dominate our weather pattern all week long. As high pressure builds, southwest winds will usher in the warmest air of the season. Late week is when it looks to be the hottest and most muggy.
Temperatures will be their closest to average on Monday with low 80's in the forecast.
Afterwards, upper 80's and low 90's are expected Tuesday through next weekend.
Humidity will make for several muggy days by the end of the week and Memorial Day Weekend.
Record highs could be challenged in a few areas Thursday and Friday.
Memorial Day preview - Heat and humidity look to stick around with a chance for a few afternoon storms. We'll have more details through the week.
