Status Quo weather across all of the Mid State this afternoon.
We'll finish up the weekend on a quiet and dry note.
For the new week the big story will be the heat, again.
For perspective, average highs this time of year are in the mid 80's.
We'll be in the mid to upper 90's for much of the week.
Rain chances don't look too spectacular either. Outside of a handful of showers most of the week will be dry.
Right now, next weekend is advertising rain chances less than 30%.
However, other players on the weather board could change that. Check back!
