Forecast is on track so far today with ample sunshine and heat.
As high's top out in the low 90's, "Feels Like" numbers will climb to the upper 90's.
Like Saturday, a few isolated showers are possible this afternoon but most will stay dry.
Late tonight, a line of decaying showers will drop in from Kentucky which could bring a few showers and rumbles of thunder for our northern counties. We're not expecting any severe weather out of this line thankfully.
Monday and Tuesday will remain similar with a slim chance for showers and plenty of heat and humidity.
Feels Like numbers will stay in the upper 90's/ low triple digits the next several days. STAY HYDRATED!!!
Right now there is a slightly better chance for rain on July the Fourth during the afternoon. I wouldn't cancel any plans just yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.