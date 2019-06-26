Beautiful but hot summer day across Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will climb into the 90's again this afternoon with a slightly more humid feel to the air.
There may be one or two very isolated showers/storms that get going late-afternoon but nothing to ruin the day.
A Summertime Heat Wave will continue to build in for the remainder of the week and weekend.
Highs won't get anywhere close to the triple-digit records but it will be hot nonetheless.
Mid to low 90's will be common around Middle Tennessee through the next week.
Heat Indices will range from the mid-to-upper 90's the next several days during the afternoon.
It is extremely important you stay hydrated and be mindful of your body over heating.
Rain chances are very impressive through the weekend.
Isolated showers/storms are expected during the afternoon but a washout is not expected
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.