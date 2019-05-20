Summertime heat's going to return to the Mid State tomorrow. In the meantime, today will continue to be pleasant with slightly lower humidity than we had over the weekend. Temperatures will peak in the low-mid 80s.
Tonight will cool into the upper 50s and lowermost 60s by sunrise. Tuesday afternoon will then turn hotter with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower or two will be possible, mainly northwest of Nashville on Tuesday as well.
Then, Wednesday through Memorial Day will turn even hotter. Count on lows around 70 and highs in the low 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Wednesday. Through the rest of that period, no rain is expected.
