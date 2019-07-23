Nice break from summer time heat and humidity.
Tonight will turn clear and cool, providing a perfect opportunity to open up the windows and give the air conditioner a rest! Lows will be in the 50s and 60s by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon will turn partly cloudy and warm with continued low humidity. We'll have highs in the low-mid 80s.
Thursday a little warmer and more humid, high in the upper 80s.
Highs by Friday into the weekend will be around 90. Lows will be in the 60s to around 70. The rain chance will increase to 20% on Sunday.
The beginning of next week expect a better chance of rain, 30% Monday afternoon and 40% on Tuesday. Highs will be near 90.
